Bandits demand Rs3m for release of cop, friend

SUKKUR: Kidnappers through a viral video of the kidnapped policeman Sheer Ali Lashari and his friend Waheed kidnapped from Thulh demanded on Wednesday a ransom of Rs3 million from their parents for release and threatened to kill both of them.
Bandits rule the Kandkot-Kashmore district, torture the kidnapped innocent children and make viral videos.The families were overwhelmed with grief when the dacoits had viral a video of an 8-year-old innocent child, Sadaqat Ali Hajano on social media who was kidnapped by the dacoits 45 days ago from a Eidghah Muhalla of Kandhkot and demanded a ransom of Rs 3 million for his recovery. The bandits tied the child with ropes and made the video viral.
Meanwhile, on Monday dacoits also had viral a video of Mukhi Jagdesh Kumar kidnapped 45 days ago from a Bakhshapur. In the viral video, he can be seen in chains appealing to his relatives to get free him by paying a ransom amount of Rs 50 million to kidnappers.
