Six officers promoted to BS-19

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan pinned badges on six police officers who were promoted to grade-19 the other day.

The officers, who wore the new ranks, included assistant inspector general establishment Dr Zahid Ullah Jan, senior superintendent of police operations Haroon Rashid, district police officer Mansehra Zahoor Afridi, DPO Abbotabad Umar Tufail, SSP Abdul Rashid and Gul Wali Afridi.

Gul Wali is among the ghazis of the KP Police who survived a target killing attack several years ago. The attack critically wounded the cop. He is yet to fully recover even many years after the attack. He was paid tribute by the senior and junior officers during the function.