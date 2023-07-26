ECP defers Imran’s indictment until Aug 2 on his lawyer’s request

Election Commission of Pakistan. — ECP website

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan deferred the indictment of PTI Chairman Imran Khan till August 2, following the request of his counsel, and directed his mandatory presence during the next hearing in the case of contempt against the commission and chief election commissioner (CEC).

The deferment came after a request from the PTI chairman’s lawyer while Imran Khan showed no intention of offering an apology to the commission.

The four-member bench, headed by Sindh member Nisar Ahmad Durrani, heard the case with heightened security around the electoral body, anticipating the presence of the former premier and PTI chief. It was the first time Imran Khan appeared in this case, which had started in August of the previous year.

Imran Khan attended the hearing along with his counsel, Shoaib Shaheen. One of the ECP bench members mentioned that they had intended to indict the former prime minister in the case that day. Another member questioned the police officials present why they had shared non-bailable warrants with the accused’s lawyer and expressed surprise that they did not know the proper procedure.

The PTI chief’s lawyer requested a deferment, saying that he needed more time to collect the case record. The commission retorted by reminding him that it was his responsibility to manage the file and case record. Nonetheless, the bench accepted the plea and postponed the indictment until August 2, instructing him to ensure Imran’s presence during the next hearing as well.

After the hearing was adjourned, journalists asked Imran Khan if he would apologise to the commission, to which he counter-questioned, “Do you think I should apologise? Why should I tender an apology when I did not make any mistake?”

Based on his assertion, another journalist asked if he would keep taking more U-turns, to which Imran confidently declared that he would indeed continue taking U-turns.