The federal government has taken a commendable step by launching the third phase of the Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme. This is a highly encouraging development for all students. Under the programme, 100,000 laptops will be distributed among deserving students. With the country going through a severe economic crises, purchasing a laptop is not easy but owning one is increasingly important in the digital era.
This scheme will aid the spread and use of computers among students, narrowing our digital divide. Students will be more able to acquire key digital skills, enhancing their educational opportunities and career prospects.
Wania Wajid
Karachi
In today’s rapidly changing global order and regional geopolitics, Pakistan’s foreign policy faces multiple...
Over the past few months, I have observed an alarming rise in incidents of reckless and careless driving in our...
Artificial Intelligence has made a significant impact on jobs and the workforce in various industries. Robotic...
Following the reports of Ishaq Dar being the favourite for the caretaker PM slot, I request all our political parties...
This refers to the news story ‘To take important decisions...: Election Act to be amended to empower caretaker PM:...
This letter refers to the news report ‘Pakistan bags two sporting honours in a day’ . This is a great moment for...