The federal government has taken a commendable step by launching the third phase of the Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme. This is a highly encouraging development for all students. Under the programme, 100,000 laptops will be distributed among deserving students. With the country going through a severe economic crises, purchasing a laptop is not easy but owning one is increasingly important in the digital era.

This scheme will aid the spread and use of computers among students, narrowing our digital divide. Students will be more able to acquire key digital skills, enhancing their educational opportunities and career prospects.

Wania Wajid

Karachi