Saturday July 22, 2023
Illegal structures razed:

By Our Correspont
July 22, 2023

On the direction of Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, LDA teams conducted major operation in Johar Town Finance and Trade Centre to remove encroachments constructed on the government land. During the operation, LDA teams removed more than 150 illegal constructions and temporary encroachments.