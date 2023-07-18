One million saplings to be planted

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo arrived at Faizan Madina, Johar Town, provincial centre of Dawat-e-Islami Punjab here on Monday.

He met Haji Raza Attari, Muhammad Liaqat Attari, member of the central council of Dawat-e-Islami and his entire team. Director Headquarters, Deputy Director HQ, Director Marketing, Director Horticulture and officials of FGRF Plantation Department were also present.

Dawat-e-Islami's welfare organisation FGRF and PHA agreed to plant one million saplings for Clean and Green Lahore. Dawat-e-Islami welfare organisation FGRF and PHA will provide one million plants to Lahore for monsoon planting. In this meeting, future planning was done with consensus regarding tree planting in the month of August. In the donation of PHA DG, FGRF was also requested to provide plants bigger than six feet for plantation. In the meeting, it was decided to plant 250,000 saplings at Jallo Park and Canal Road on 1st August. Plantation will be done in Allama Iqbal International Airport Fruit Garden on 7th August. Two thousand olive trees will be planted in Bansari Street on 9th August. On 16th August, Kahna Ferozepur Road and on 24th August at Jilani Park.