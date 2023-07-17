High alerts issued for districts adjoining Head Sulemanki

LAHORE: The Head Sulemanki area in the Sutlej River is experiencing a moderate flood, with both the inflow and outflow of water recorded at 77,665 cusecs. It was stated by Relief Commissioner Punjab Nabeel Javed.

High alerts have been issued for the districts connected to Head Sulemanki, including Pakpattan, Vehari and Bahawalnagar, said the relief commissioner on Sunday, adding rescue and flood relief camps had been established in these districts.

A total of 408 rescuers, equipped with 135 boats, life jackets, life rings, wireless sets and other machinery, are actively engaged in rescue operations in the areas adjacent to the Sutlej River, he said.

Around 26,428 individuals were safely relocated from the flood-hit areas along the River Sutlej’s belt. Efforts have also been made to evacuate 1,643 animals and relocate the necessary equipment and personal belongings of the affected people to safe places.

In compliance with the government’s directives, he added that the PDMA has ensured the provision of necessary machinery and funds to all districts. Effective coordination is being maintained among the PDMA, concerned departments and district administrations.

The relief commissioner mentioned that the floodwater was likely to reach Head Islam within 60 hours from Head Sulemanki. Consequently, instructions have been issued to make necessary arrangements for the districts connected to Head Islam, including Bahawalpur and Lodhran. He further assured that all districts had an adequate supply of machinery, food hampers, tents and other essential resources.

As of now, the situation is under complete control, with no reports of any human casualties caused by the floods.

The government departments possess the necessary capabilities to handle any emergency effectively, he concluded.