Two brothers shot dead in Batkhela

KHAR: The relatives and local residents placed the bodies on the main road, who were shot dead by gunmen inside their home on Tuesday. Long queues of vehicles were seen on both sides of the road when the protesters blocked it for traffic but later it was reopened after officials’ assurances that the accused would be arrested soon.

Assistant Commissioner Shakil Khan said that armed men forced their entry into a house and opened indiscriminate fire on the inmates following an argument with the victims in Gumbat locality in Batkhela Bazar.

He said that two brothers identified as Anbar Khan and Siddique Khan were killed on the spot while four women named Shabnum, Ayesha Bibi, Misbah Bibi and Khadija Bibi sustained serious bullet injuries.

Soon after the incident, the personnel of Levies force and teams of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies and the injured to the hospital in Batkhela where some of the injured were stated to be in a precarious condition.

