No change in load-shedding plan: KE

In response to reports about the power situation in Karachi and its adjoining areas, K-Electric has said that their load-shedding plan is the same as announced and implemented this March. KE said in a statement that the company conducts periodic assessments of their feeders for losses and recoveries, which become the basis of the load-shedding plan. As of now, over 70 per cent of KE’s network receives constant power supply, the utility added.

“The remainder are areas where electricity is stolen and bills against actual consumption remain unpaid, yet the company continues to supply power to these regions for 14 hours a day.”

Of course, KE pointed out, the company does not operate in a vacuum, and amid the current macroeconomic conditions and expensive fuel, provision of “free electricity” is not possible where recoveries are low and losses remain on the higher side.

“KE also regularly organises customer facilitation and recovery camps in Karachi to facilitate customers. When the recovery profile of an area improves, power supply gets better in parallel.”

The company also mentioned that the cost of electricity for consumers is set by the Pakistani government under the uniform tariff policy that is applicable across the country.

KE also mentioned that load-shedding and maintenance shutdowns were suspended during the recent Eidul Azha days, while consistent power supply was ensured.

“The claim made through the public statement is factually incorrect and does not represent the truth. Engaging in a sensationalised debate to score points by creating a brouhaha based on improper facts and blurring on-ground realities is counterproductive and serves no one.”