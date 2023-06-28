Two die in roof collapse

LAHORE: Around two people were killed and five injured when roof of an iron warehouse collapsed in Manawan here Tuesday. Six people were trapped under the debris. Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to Manawan Hospital. Two of the injured could not survive. They were identified as Zaib Imran, 16, and Saif Ullah, 18. The injured have been identified as Farrukh, 40, Ahmad Nawaz 40, Danish Ashiq, 32 and M. Waqas, 32.

Two POs arrested: Police have arrested two proclaimed offenders involved in kidnapping from UAE and brought them to Pakistan. Accused Khadiqur Rehman had kidnapped a Faisalabad youth for a ransom of Rs50 lakh two weeks ago. He was arrested by CIA police four days ago. Other accomplices of the accused involved in the incident had already been arrested. Similarly, Faisalabad police arrested a woman, Parveen Akhtar, wanted by the police since 2009 in the woman's abduction case. Faisalabad police had issued a red warrant from Interpol and arrested her from UAE.