National

PPP forms district election boards

By Our Correspondent
June 25, 2023

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party has started preparations for general elections as its Secretary General Nayyer Hussain Bokhari on Saturday announced forming district election boards.

The boards will submit recommendations for national and provincial assemblies seats within 15 days.