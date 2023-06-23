Nanbais announce raise in roti price

MARDAN: The Provincial Nanbais Association has rejected the roti rate fixed by the government and announced to increase the price of 120 grams of roti from Rs20 to Rs25 across the province.
Addressing to a press conference at the Mardan Press Club, provincial president Malik Iqbal Paindakhel, chairman Gohar Ali, vice-presidents Bashir Butt and Ali Khan, general secretary Ejaz Khan, deputy general secretary Sultan and other office-bearers said nanbais were facing severe difficulties that due to the lack of government policy.
They argued that tandoors were also a small industry, which provide employment to thousands of people.
The speakers added that it had become a necessity to increase the price of roti due to the high cost of flour and natural gas. They argued that the government should fix the rate of roti considering their concerns and difficulties.
The office-bearers rejected the government’s fixed price of Rs20 and announced to set the price of 120-gram roti at Rs25 from tomorrow.
