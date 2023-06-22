Two Canadian air force members found dead after helicopter crash

OTTAWA: Two missing crew members of a Canadian air force transport helicopter that crashed in a river near a base west of the capital Ottawa have been found dead, officials said on Wednesday.

The heavy-lift CH-147F Chinook carrying four members of 450 Tactical Helicopter Squadron crashed early Tuesday morning in the Ottawa River near Garrison Petawawa, Ontario during a training flight.

Two crew members were located and taken to hospital. They were treated for minor injuries and released, while a search was launched for the others. “Tragically, I can confirm that the two missing Canadian Armed Forces members were found deceased by searchers yesterday,” Defense Minister Anita Anand told a new conference.