Two Canadian air force members found dead after helicopter crash

OTTAWA: Two missing crew members of a Canadian air force transport helicopter that crashed in a river near a base west of the capital Ottawa have been found dead, officials said on Wednesday.
The heavy-lift CH-147F Chinook carrying four members of 450 Tactical Helicopter Squadron crashed early Tuesday morning in the Ottawa River near Garrison Petawawa, Ontario during a training flight.
Two crew members were located and taken to hospital. They were treated for minor injuries and released, while a search was launched for the others. “Tragically, I can confirm that the two missing Canadian Armed Forces members were found deceased by searchers yesterday,” Defense Minister Anita Anand told a new conference.
MONTEVIDEO: A letter written by a Uruguayan passenger on the Titanic will go on auction in Montevideo next week with a...
TEHRAN: Almost 15 people died of alcohol poisoning in Iran after consuming bootleg booze, state media reported on...
WASHINGTON: American 13-year-olds continue to struggle academically in the wake of the pandemic, especially in...
PARIS: Former Australian leader Scott Morrison hid plans to ditch a French submarine contract for fear a furious Paris...
VIENNA: Several regions of Austria have allowed the controversial killing of wolves after reporting an increase in...
STOCKHOLM: US bomber jets have landed in Sweden for the first time in modern history for training exercises with the...