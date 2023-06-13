Hong Kong to host first men’s ATP tennis event in 20 years

HONGKONG: International men´s tennis will return to Hong Kong in January for the first time in more than 20 years, the ATP Tour said Monday, and will act as build-up to the Australian Open.
The outdoor hard-court event will be held on December 31 to January 7 and replaces the tournament in Pune, India which took place this year around the same dates, the men´s ATP Tour said.
It will be the first ATP Tour event in Hong Kong since 2002 and previous players to have featured include Grand Slam champions Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi, Boris Becker and Michael Chang.
There will be total prize money of more than $650,000 and the tournament comes just before the 2024 Australian Open, which is scheduled to start on January 15.
Philip Mok, president of Hong Kong´s tennis association, said: "Our goal has been to bring an ATP Tour level event back to Hong Kong for several years and we are thrilled to make it a reality."
Hong Kong will this October host a women´s WTA event for the first time since 2018. International men´s and women´s tennis is returning to China after a prolonged absence because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
LAHORE: Pakistan’s premier karateka Saadi Abbas won gold medal in the Montreal Open International Karate...
LAHORE: Athletics Federation of Pakistan on Monday unveiled a list of five athletes who will feature in the Asian...
PARIS: Novak Djokovic, who won a record men´s 23rd Grand Slam title on Sunday, is driven on through controversy by...
ROME: AC Milan, the football club which won a host of domestic and European titles under Silvio Berlusconi´s...
BEIJING: It took hours of waiting, a pricey hotel room and an exhausting chase through Beijing, but it was all worth...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board is reluctant to give early reaction to the proposed Pakistan-India blockbuster at...