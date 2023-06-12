Positive thinking

The present government is fighting tooth and nail to save the economy from 75 years of bad decisions. The IMF deal was sabotaged by the previous government, which even sent a letter to the IMF asking them not to cooperate with the current government, at the expense of the national interest.

The agreement with the IMF appears to be nearing completion, or so we are being assured, and a number of steps were taken to provide relief to the people in the recent budget. I believe people will see a visible change in the economy by around July and we will see a more positive environment begin to emerge in Pakistan.

Shakir H Shamim

Skardu