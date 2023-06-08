First-ever digital census: PBS told to conduct survey after enumeration

ISLAMABAD: The Census Monitoring Committee (CMC) has directed the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) to conduct Post Enumeration Survey as per approval of CCI to validate the provisional data of the first-ever digital Census. The CMC also advised Finance Division for the immediate release of the remaining census funds required to be paid to various stakeholders and service providers as well as Field Staff. The CMC accorded approval for field operation for the digital population census in three districts of Kohistan and remaining snowbound areas from 1st to 15th July, 2023. CMC decided the Nadra will ensure necessary arrangements for retrieval of tablets and allied matters as per SOPs to complete the process from 9th to 12th June, 2023 at 495 Census Support Centers (CSC).

All Census District Officers will provide completion certificate and payments to the census field staff will be made by DCs/ACs after provision of the completion certificate. A meeting of CMC was held on 7th June 2023 at P Block Pak Secretariat, Islamabad under the Minister for PD&SI to review the progress of the 1st ever Digital Population and Housing Census for which the field operation has been completed except three districts of Kohistan and some snowbound areas. It has been decided in the CMC meeting that Post Enumeration Survey (PES) for the digital population census will be conducted in the light of the Council of Common Interests’ decision to assess the extent of over and under reporting, if any, as well as for validating the provisional data of first ever digital Census. PBS will work out on the modalities for the conduct of PES and will prepare a comprehensive plan and strategy for consideration and approval of CMC. CMC also advised Finance Division for immediate release of the remaining census funds required to be paid to various stakeholders and service providers as well as field staff.