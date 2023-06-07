Malaria cases on the rise in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: Due to unusual weather conditions, the malaria cases are on the rise in Lakki Marwat district, posing a serious threat to the health and lives of citizens, said an official on Tuesday.

Speaking at an awareness session held in the district health offices, FPHC district coordinator Azmat Ali Shah said that though dangerous the mosquito-borne Malaria disease was curable and there was the dire need to educate people about its preventions. “There are reports about a surge in malaria cases in parts of the district, emphasizing the need to sensitise people about the importance of preventive measures,”,he said. He said that acting upon advice of medical experts and implementation of preventive measures would help to control the epidemic.

The Frontier Primary Healthcare (FPHC) and Indus Hospital and Health Network had organized the session with collaboration of the health department.Additional Deputy Commissioner Najibullah Khan chaired the session while the speakers included district health officer Dr Abdugul, Deputy DHO Dr Azad, district malaria unit incharge officer Abdul Aziz, Dr Nisar, Jamil Khan, Ihsanullah and Kifayatullah.