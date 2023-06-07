Bizenjo sacks minister for attending NEC meeting

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has sacked Minister for Planning Noor Muhammad Dummar, belonging to the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), for participating in the National Economic Council (NEC) huddle held here on Tuesday.

The Balochistan chief minister had boycotted the National Economic Council meeting on account of his grievances against the federal government. Well-placed sources told The News that sacking the minister has annoyed some BAP leaders. Interestingly, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, who claims to be independent but hails from the BAP, is on an official visit to Russia while the party’s parliamentary leader in the National Assembly Khalid Hussain Magsi wasn’t available for comments. The Balochistan chief minister is also part of the Balochistan Awami Party. Noor Muhammad Dummar told his close friends that he wasn’t stopped by the chief minister from attending the meeting. He was in the federal capital and considered it appropriate to take part in the meeting where he could have pleaded the case of his province.