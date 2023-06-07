Tareen can’t form new party due to SC verdict: PTI lawyer

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawyer Barrister Gohar Khan has said that according to a Supreme Court decision, Jahangir Tareen cannot form a new political party or head such a party nor can he hold any position in that party. Speaking to host Hamid Mir in Geo News programme ‘Capital Talk’ on Tuesday, he said that even if a new party was formed, its head would be someone else, not Jahangir Tareen. Barrister Khan said 12 political parties were opposed to the PTI, which was the most popular party and would face no problems even if two or three new groups emerged.
