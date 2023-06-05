Body of missing boy found

Islamabad: The police have recovered a dead body of a 4-year-old boy from a water tank of a neighbouring house who went missing on May 30 while playing in the street. The minor was hailing from Loralai and staying in his uncle’s house with his elders in Islamabad when he went missing. The police shifted the body of the minor to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for post-mortem. The police, quoting Medico Legal Officer (MLO) claimed that no signs of torture or rape were found on the body of the deceased. However, the police have rounded up a suspicious person for investigation.
Islamabad : The Millennium Education Group organized Montessori Graduation Ceremony 2023 at Pakistan National Council...
Islamabad : Dr Hameed-ur-Rehman from Air University has said enumerated ongoing efforts to raise awareness among youth...
Islamabad : The federal government is trying to introduce a Unified Traffic System across the country to facilitate...
Islamabad : The Islamabad Capital police have elevated the number of its personnel to various ranks on merit and...
Islamabad : Many federal government colleges in Islamabad are plagued by an acute shortage of non-teaching staff...
Islamabad : The Islamabad capital police have made significant progress in a recent investigation regarding an honour...