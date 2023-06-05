Body of missing boy found

Islamabad: The police have recovered a dead body of a 4-year-old boy from a water tank of a neighbouring house who went missing on May 30 while playing in the street. The minor was hailing from Loralai and staying in his uncle’s house with his elders in Islamabad when he went missing. The police shifted the body of the minor to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for post-mortem. The police, quoting Medico Legal Officer (MLO) claimed that no signs of torture or rape were found on the body of the deceased. However, the police have rounded up a suspicious person for investigation.