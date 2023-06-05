CM orders strict action against land mafia

LAHORE: Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has issued directions to the Inspector General of Police to promptly redress the grievances of overseas Pakistanis. Mohsin Naqvi remarked that those occupying property, estate or assets of overseas Pakistanis would be dealt with an iron hand. Overseas Pakistanis are ambassador of the country and prompt redress of their grievances is our foremost responsibility, he added. The chief minister directed all commissioners, RPOs, deputy commissioners and DPOs that they should leave no stone unturned to redress the grievances of overseas Pakistanis in their relevant cities. Mohsin Naqvi directed the administrative and police officers to personally redress the grievances of overseas Pakistanis and they should submit a report to the CM Office every month.

He asserted that every complaint should be disposed of in a minimum span of time, adding that a slow paced traditional action on a complaint being sent by a portal, telephone or by mail would not be tolerated. The chief minister stated that the officers concerned would monitor steps being taken to redress the grievances of overseas Pakistanis in the CM Office as well. Takes notice of female student’s molestation Caretaker chief minister took stern notice of a molestation incident and making video of a female student in Lodhran and sought a report from Additional IG South Punjab in this regard.

Caretaker CM stated that the accused involved in the molestation incident with the female student would not be able to go scot-free and would face strict punishment. He directed strict legal action against the accused and remarked that molestation incident was highly sorrowful and heart-rending. He emphasised that provision of justice to the victim would be ensured and all requirements of justice would be fulfilled at any cost. Meanwhile, Lodhran police arrested the accused wagon conductor Imran.