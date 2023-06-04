CJP okays allowance for SC employees

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial. —SC website

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umer Ata Bandial has allowed the employees of the Supreme Court (BPS-1-22) to draw the revised Special Judicial Allowance with effect from 01.05.2023 equal to one initial basic pay of the Pay Scales of 2022.

According to the notification dated May 31, 2023, issued by Deputy Registrar (Admin), it was stated that in continuation with notification of even number dated 07.02.2023, the Chief Justice of Pakistan, having exercised powers in terms of Finance Division’s (Expenditure Wing) O.M.No.F.

1(5)R.12/81 dated 24th November 1993 read with Rule 4 of the Supreme Court Establishment Service Rules, 2015, has been pleased to unfreeze Special Judicial Allowance which was admissible equal to one initial basic pay of the Pay Scales of 2017 to the employees (BPS 1-22) of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, allowing them to draw the revised Special Judicial Allowance with effect from 01.05.2023 equal to one initial basic pay of the Pay Scales of 2022.

It was further stated that they shall continue to draw the revised Special Judicial Allowance equal to three initial basic pays of the Pay Scales of 2022 and the same shall stand frozen at this level till further orders and the expenditure involved will be met from within the sanctioned budget grant of this court. “This issues with the approval of the Chief Justice of Pakistan,” the notification added.