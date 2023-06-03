EU wants ‘sincere’ partnership with Central Asia: Michel

CHOLPON-ATA, Kyrgyzstan: EU chief Charles Michel on Friday took part in a key summit in Central Asia, telling AFP that Brussels wanted a “sincere” partnership with the energy-rich region.Moscow´s invasion of Ukraine has prompted global powers like China and the European Union to seek a greater role in Central Asia at a time when many in the region are questioning their long-standing ties with Russia and seeking economic, diplomatic and strategic assurances elsewhere.

The leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan took part in the get-together in the resort town of Cholpon-Ata on the shores of Lake Issyk-Kul. A delegation from Turkmenistan also participated. The high-profile meeting came after Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted the leaders of the five Central Asian countries for a key summit in Xi´an in northern China in May. “We offer a sincere partnership” to the region´s five former Soviet republics, Michel told AFP in an interview on the sidelines of the gathering in Cholpon-Ata.

He added that Brussels would be “a respectful partner who creates confidence”. He said Brussels wanted to see security and stability in the region. “Our goal is very simple,” he said. “We have no hidden agenda.” “We are a partner sincerely committed to the sovereignty of the five countries of Central Asia,” Michel added.

“There is no attempt at destabilization, manipulation,” he said, an apparent dig at Moscow which sent troops to Ukraine last year. Michel stressed the possibilities of collaboration in the fields of “climate technologies, energy issues, security, transport and tourism”. The EU is the top donor in Central Asia, with assistance to the region reaching 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) between 2014 and 2020. Brussels is also the Central Asian countries´ main investment partner, followed by the S, Russia and China. It was Michel´s second visit to the region since Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine last year, sending shivers across Central Asia and the South Caucasus.