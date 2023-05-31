Investigators reject Imran’s reply as he skips JIT hearing

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan during a visit to Lahore High Court for a hearing. — AFP/File

LAHORE: A joint investigation team (JIT) formed by the Punjab caretaker government has refused to accept Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s written reply in connection with the May 9 riots investigation.

Earlier, Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan on Tuesday skipped his appearance before the Joint Investigation Team formed to probe the Jinnah House incident and requested to be given a chance of hearing at his own residence due to security threats.

The former prime minister, in his response to the summons, said that the notice was issued to him a day ago with very limited time to respond and reply. “The security threats are already in your knowledge and today I was due to appear before the ATC and the high court in connection with the bail bonds,” Imran said.

He said that he had served as the 22nd prime minister of the country and had been targeted in an assassination attempt at Wazirabad a few months ago. “It is requested that taking into account extreme threat, security concerns and huge cost implications to State and myself, I will appreciate if I am facilitated at Zaman Park residence on any date/time of your convenience,” Imran said.

He also authorised Ali Ijaz Buttar and Naveed Haider Panjhuta to appear before the JIT hearing at its office, convey his version and complete the investigation.

However, the Punjab government sources rejected Imran Khan’s request for a written reply in connection with the investigations into the May 9 violence instead of appearing before and responding to the JIT queries.