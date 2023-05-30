S Arabia executes two Bahrainis on terrorism charges

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has put to death two Bahrainis accused of plotting terrorist operations, state media said on Monday, raising the number of similar executions to nine this month. The Bahraini nationals, identified as Jaafar Sultan and Sadiq Thamer, had been charged with “joining a terrorist cell led by a man wanted in Bahrain”, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said.
Since May 2 Saudi Arabia, one of the world´s most prolific users of the death penalty, has executed nine terrorism convicts, all but one in the eastern region where the minority is concentrated.
