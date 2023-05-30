 
close
Tuesday May 30, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

PU Jameel Jalibi conference

By Our Correspondent
May 30, 2023

LAHORE:Punjab University Dr Jameel Jalibi Chair, Institute of Urdu, Oriental College will organise inaugural session of two-day ‘Dr Jameel Jalibi’ conference on Tuesday (today) at 10am at Sheerani hall, Old Campus.