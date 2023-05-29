JI wants Bajaur tax-free for 5 years

KHAR: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Bajaur chapter, on Sunday urged the government to exempt the district from tax for five years to facilitate traders and their businesses. Speaking at a press conference, JI local leaders, including former lawmaker Sahibzada Haroonur Rashid, Qari Abdul Majeed, Maulana Waheed Gul and others said that the erstwhile Fata and Malakand Division had been declared tax-free zone for 10 years.

They lamented that the government did not extend the period of tax exemption for these areas despite the fact the Senate and provincial had passed resolutions for the same.The JI leader said that the government was receiving taxes from the government servants and contractors despite the waiver to residents of ex-Fata and Malakand Division.They said that all political parties and traders would launch a protest movement if the government did not extend the period for tax exemption in Bajaur and Malakand Division.