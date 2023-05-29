Ban ordered on cattle markets within Karachi Division

Following the directions of the Government of Sindh, the home department has ordered a ban under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) for setting up cattle markets in Karachi Division except at the designated locations.

Officials said that like every year, it has been witnessed that some groups have been establishing cattle markets within the city despite warnings that no cattle markets will be allowed within the city, but the practice remain in place.

Keeping in view the past practices, the home department, on the request of the Karachi commissioner, has ordered a ban on setting up cattle markets within the city. The home department’s notification reads: “The Commissioner Karachi Division, vide letter dated May 23, 2023, has informed that this year a Cattle Mandi is set up by the Malir Cantonment Board at Taiser Town, Northern Bypass, Karachi, instead of Super Highway, Karachi, and this is a central point for the purchase of cattle by the citizens.

“Traditionally, every year following cattle markets are set up in the city at various locations as mentioned below; therefore, the Commissioner Karachi has requested to ban under Section 144 of the CrPC the setting up of cattle markets in Karachi Division except at the locations as mentioned: Taiser Town, Northern Bypass, Karachi; Malir 15; Asoo Goth; Cattle Mandi, Landhi; Rice Godown, Landhi, near Baber Market; Hamdard University near Manghopir; Mowach Goth, Baldia Town; the Cattle Mandi permitted by Station Commander in the limits of the Clifton Cantonment Board, and the Cattle Mandi permitted by the President Karachi Cantonment Board in the limits of the Karachi Cantonment Board.”

The notification states that every year an order under Section 144 of the CrPC is issued prohibiting the setting up of cattle markets except at the above-mentioned locations in order to avoid traffic congestion, unhygienic conditions and security issues.

It is, therefore, imperative to impose a ban on the setting up of cattle markets in Karachi Division except at the above-mentioned locations, reads the notification. “The Government of Sindh, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 144(6) of the CrPC, does hereby impose a ban on establishing cattle markets within the local limits and jurisdiction of the Karachi Division except at the above-mentioned locations with immediate effect and till 12th Zil Hajj, 1444 AH.

“In pursuance of Section 195(i)(a) of the CrPC, the SHOs of the police stations concerned are hereby authorised to register complaints under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code in writing against the violators of this notification.”

A copy of the notification was also moved to the Director General Rangers, Sindh, Karachi; the Inspector General of Police, Sindh, Karachi; the Commissioner, Karachi Division; the Additional Inspector General, Karachi Range; and others.