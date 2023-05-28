BAHL partners with ACE Money

KARACHI: Bank Al Habib Limited (BAHL) has partnered with a UK-based remittance provider ACE Money Transfer to help increase inflow of remittances into Pakistan, a statement said on Saturday.

With a diaspora of over 9 million, Pakistan receives remittances in a great number. However, the inflow of remittances into the country has dropped in recent times. “To address this issue, ACE Money Transfer and Bank Al Habib have stepped forward to help stabilise the declining remittance inflows by simplifying the process of sending money to Pakistan, with no transaction fees, and offering attractive exchange rates, followed by exceptional rewards,” the statement added.

The two partners are offering colossal cash rewards combining two bumper prizes of Rs1 crore and 91 prizes of Rs100,000 each. Overseas Pakistanis residing across the UK, Europe, Canada, Australia, and Switzerland can win these rewards when they send money to Pakistan via ACE Money Transfer’s mobile app or website to any Bank Al Habib account or receive as cash from any of the 1080+ Bank Al Habib branches across Pakistan, until June 30, 2023.