Ready to negotiate with anyone in power: Imran

LAHORE: Amid massive exodus of members of his party, Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan has once again come up with the offer of dialogue with the people in power corridors, expressing his readiness to quit politics in national interest, if convinced. In a TV address on Wednesday, Imran Khan, the former prime minister, urged his workers to go underground to avoid arrest, quite contrary to his stance a few months ago when he had given the call of a ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’. He expressed the resolve to fight till the last ball. Imran told his party through the TV address that he was forming a committee to hold dialogue with the people in power. He said the dialogue would be based on two-point agenda that includes discussion on the issue of polls in October and to discuss as to how the polls in the said month would be beneficial for country. Besides, he said, if the other side convinced him that leaving politics would benefit the country, he would quit politics. The former PM, hinting at his opponents, said ‘they’ had benefitted from the incident pertaining to the corps commander house on May 9. Imran, on the occasion, also urged the nation not to succumb to pressure and continue fighting to the sake of Pakistan.