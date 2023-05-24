Sulemanki Headworks’ repair work under process

LAHORE: Punjab Irrigation Department is undertaking repair, maintenance, painting of different components of Sulemanki Headworks.

According to an official, Nili Bar Circle Sahiwal Zone is carrying out necessary work. It will help in better regulation of water for irrigation purposes.

Sulemanki Headworks is used for irrigation and flood control. It is part of the Sutlej Valley Project. Jointly developed during the rule of Nawab of Bahawalpur, and the British government, it was opened on 12 April 1926.