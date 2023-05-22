Outlaws to be brought to justice: official

BANNU: A senior police officer here on Sunday said that lists of criminals, usurers, and drug dealers were being compiled in all three districts in the Bannu Division and soon an operation would be launched to bring them to justice.

Talking to journalists at the press club here, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Qasim Ali Khan said that a phased-wise operation would be initiated at the district level to ensure public safety.

Bannu Press Club President Mohammad Alam Khan, General Secretary Umar Diaz Khan, Deputy Secretary General Abdul Salam Baitab, Secretary Admin Kareemullah Khan and others were present.

The RPO said that the police had a zero tolerance policy for all the outlaws, including the drug pushers. Qasim Ali recalled that he had served in Bannu as district police officer and was fully aware of every area of the region.

He added that he had instructed his subordinates to gather information about all the outlaws, drug pushers and members of various mafias to put them in the dock.

The official said that an operation would be initiated in all three districts to tighten the noose around the anti-social elements and criminals.

He said the police force had rendered sacrifices for the establishment of peace in the area. A helpline had been launched to promptly address the issues related to the police in the three districts, he said, adding that any citizen can contact him through the designated numbers of the regional police office.