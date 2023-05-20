NAB again summons Imran on 23rd in £190m NCA scam

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau has summoned former Prime Minister and Chairman PTI Imran Khan again on May 23 (Tuesday) at 10am in the investigations of £190 Million National Crime Agency (NCA) Scam before the Combined Investigation Team of Rawalpindi.

According to sources, the NAB in its call-up notice has asked Imran to bring relevant documents. The NAB had already decided to summon all the former federal ministers of the PTI government to record their statements in the case.

The former prime minister was earlier summoned on May 18 but he skipped the appearance. Instead, Imran responded to the NAB summons in writing and claimed the allegations levelled against him as baseless, fabricated, false and contrary to facts. He sought a copy of the inquiry report along with his clothes and shaving kit, left at the Islamabad Police Lines, to be sent to his Zaman Park address. He told the NAB that he was in Lahore and was applying for bail in several cases for which the Islamabad High Court granted him time till May 22.

In notice to former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan, the NAB also sought his asset details and Bank accounts details.

According to sources, the NAB also asked for the records of all the donations received from Imran Khan to Al-Qadir University and those who donated to Al-Qadir Trust and how much donations did Imran Khan himself give to Al-Qadir Trust.