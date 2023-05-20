Councils to receive Rs2m for uplift schemes

PESHAWAR: The Capital Metropolitan Government Peshawar Mayor Zubair Ali on Friday said that all neighbourhood and village councils would receive Rs 2million each for development schemes.

He said this while speaking at the Peshawar City Council session which continued for the second day and was attended by government officials as well.The mayor said that it was his mission to resolve the civic issues faced by the people of the provincial capital and that was why he had asked the officials to attend the council session.

Zubair Ali hoped the interaction of the government officials and public representatives would lead to resolution of issues being faced by masses.He acknowledged that Neighbourhood Councils (NCs) and Village Councils (VCs) chairmen were facing problems with office spaces. “The VCs and NCs chairmen are receiving rent lower than the market rates which is creating troubles for them,” he elaborated.

He said that the Health Department had provided three ambulances to be handed to BHUs.The mayor said the Governor’s Secretariat and Higher Education Department had provided four vehicles each for the City District Degree College and Municipal Inter College

Shahi Bagh.

Zubair Ali said Capital Metropolitan Government would extend support to the police in eliminating street crimes which, he said, are on the rise in the provincial capital.He stressed the need of proper strategy for putting an end to the snatching incidents in Peshawar. The mayor highlighted drinking water issue in Hayatabad Town and Sui gas non-availability being faced by people across the Peshawar district. The finance officer assured the city council members that the office rent amount would be doubled after approval by the government.