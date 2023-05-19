 
close
Friday May 19, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Results declared

By Our Correspondent
May 19, 2023

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department declared the results of different examinations on Thursday. According to details, these exams included Associate Degree in Arts / Science Part-I & Part-II supplementary examination 2022 and BA (Hearing Impaired) supplementary examination 2022. The details of results are available at www.pu.edu.pk.