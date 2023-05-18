Policemen suspended after accused escape

NOWSHERA: Two police cops were suspended after two robbers fled from their custody on Wednesday. The police said that two accused identified as Gul Zeb, a resident of Kohat and Khan Agha, an Afghan national and resident of Warsak Road, Peshawar, were in custody of Badrashi police.They said that the accused were involved in the bank robberies, attack on police, murder and attempted murder and other crimes.

They said that the accused were being shifted to Nowshera Cantt Police Station by Head-constable Asif Rahman and driver constable Abdur Rahman when they attacked the cops during travelling.The police said that the accused grabbed Head-constable Asif Rahman and snatched his Kalashnikov and forced him to open their hand-cups.

The accused then snatched the police vehicle from driver Abdur Rahman and fled towards the mountainous area in Kaka Sahib.The accused then abandoned the police vehicle and hid in the hills.

Meanwhile, the district police have launched a search operation to apprehend the accused in the mountainous area in Kaka Sahib but there was no report about the arrest of the fleeing accused.

Also, Head-constable Asif Rahman and driver Abdur Rahman were produced in the court of Senior Civil Judge to seek their physical remand.However, the court rejected the police application and granted them bail.