British Council cancels Cambridge School examination papers today

KARACHI: The British Council has cancelled the Cambridge School examinations for both the morning and evening sessions on Friday, May 12, for the third consecutive day due to the insecure situation in the country and for the care of its candidates and all staff of the British Council.

According to British Council sources, they were advised by their security advisers to cancel

the exams in view of the ongoing tension in the country.

Meanwhile, following the cancellation of exams for two consecutive days due to uncertain security situation, the British Council has explained its ‘special consideration’ process with regard to issuance of results.

“We would like to reiterate this position of Cambridge that none of the cancelled exams can be rescheduled in the June 2023 series,” stated the notification issued by the British Council.

However, the British Council assured the students that Cambridge has a well- established ‘special consideration’ process to issue results when exams are cancelled.

Candidates whose exams have been cancelled can still receive a result if they have sat at least one eligible component and completed at least 15 per cent of the total assessment in the June 2023 exam series, read the notification.

A Level candidates will need to sit at least one A2-level component to receive a result for a full A Level, it added.

“We are actively working with Cambridge to agree next steps, and we will provide more information as soon as possible,” stated the British Council.