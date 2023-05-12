PTI leader welcomes SC decision on Imran Khan

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court decision of declaring Imran Khan’s arrest as unlawful.

Through a statement issued here, the former minister and party’s provincial secretary information appreciated the PTI workers for their support to their party chairman.“The PTI workers fought against the fascist tactics of the imported government,” he said and appealed to the nation to offer prayers of thanks. He said that the Supreme Court’s decision had restored the supremacy of the Constitution and rule of law.

He said that the government wanted to create a law and order situation to find an escape from elections, adding that the SC had thwarted the conspiracy.He said that Imran Khan had asked the workers to remain peaceful. He said the government had attempted to suppress the PTI voice by forcing the TV channels to censor PTI, and suspended Twitter, Facebook and Youtube in the country.

He claimed that a violent mob also manhandled him. The PTI leader said that those damaging the public properties were not the workers of PTI, adding that the miscreants tore his clothes when he tried to forbid them to damage the public properties.

Shaukat Ali said that the miscreants dragged him on the ground upon his attempt to prevent them from ransacking the public properties. He claimed that these people were trying to create a law and order situation.