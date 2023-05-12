Bangladesh edge Pakistan in third U19s one-dayer

LAHORE: Bangladesh U19s defeated Pakistan U19s by four wickets at the Shaheed Kamruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi on Thursday.

This was Pakistan U19s first loss on the tour, as they had previously won the solitary four-day match by 10 wickets, the first one-day match by nine wickets and the second one-day match by 78 runs, all held at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Pakistan were bowled out for 154 in 41.4 overs after being put into bat, with captain Saad Baig scoring 35 runs off 42 balls. Bangladesh's Rohanat Borson and Iqbal Hossain Emmon each took three wickets. In response, Bangladesh chased down the 155-run target in 26 overs, losing six wickets along the way. Adil Bin Siddik was the top scorer with 36 runs off 34 deliveries. Aimal Khan took two wickets for 36 runs. Pakistan lead the five-match one-day series 2-1, with the fourth match of the series to be played at the same venue on Saturday, May 13.

Scores in brief

Bangladesh U19 beat Pakistan U19 by four wickets Pakistan U19 154 all out, 41.4 overs (Saad Baig 35, Arafat Minhas 28, Ali Asfand 27 not out; Rohanat Borson 3-22, Iqbal Hossain Emmon 3-37) Bangladesh U19 155-6, 26 overs (Adil Bin Siddik 36, Shihab James 27; Aimal Khan 2-36) Player of the match - Rohanat Borson (Bangladesh U19).