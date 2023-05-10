NA speaker refers contempt of parliament bill to standing committee

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf. — Twitter/NAofPakistan

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Tuesday referred the Contempt of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) Bill 2023, which provides for punishment for contempt of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) or a committee or breach of privilege of a House or a member, to the Standing Committee on Rules, Procedures and Privilege.

Following an hour-long deliberation on the bill, Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf referred the bill to the standing committee. The chairman of the committee, Rana Qasim Noon, a dissident member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) who introduced the bill, said the proposed legislation could have seen the light of the day during the last regime.

Opposition member Raja Riaz Ahmad strongly opposed referring the bill to the standing committee, saying that it should be taken into consideration immediately.

PML-N parliamentarian Shaikh Rohail Asghar also supported the call for the passage of the bill without referring it to the standing committee.

However, Law Minister Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, Minister for Parliamentary Affair Murtaza Javed Abbasi and Minister of State for Law Shahadat Awan stressed referring the bill to the committee and said a proper procedure should be adopted.

The law minister appreciated Rana Qasim Noon, who introduced the bill as a private member, and said there should be no compromise on the supremacy of the parliament.

According to the Contempt of Parliament Bill, 2023, a punishment of two to six years and a fine of one million rupees is suggested for contempt of the parliament.

A parliamentary committee comprising 24 members taken equally from the opposition and treasury benches would investigate any contempt of parliament case brought before it.

The bill is aimed at condemning and awarding punishment for actions that would cause a breach of privilege of the parliament. It also aims to condemn and award punishment for actions that would cause a breach of the sovereignty and integrity of the prestigious House of Majlis-e-Shoora in any form or shade.

Other members of the House, including Mian Javed Latif, Aslam Bhootani, Hashmi Notenzai and Khalid Magsi, also spoke in favour of the bill, saying it was important to ensure the respect of the parliament.

The house also passed a resolution urging the government to take immediate steps to explore the potential of renewable energy for the generation of affordable energy. It was moved by MNA Saira Bano.

Two other bills -- the General Cosmetics Bill, 2023 and the National Excellence Institute Bill, 2023 -- were also laid before the House.

Earlier, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi assured the House of taking necessary steps to address the flour shortage issue and an increase in its price in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Responding to the points of the members, he said the matter had been brought to the notice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and a decision would soon be taken to this effect.

He clarified that there was no formal notification to stop the transportation of wheat from Punjab to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.