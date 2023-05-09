PM orders urgent steps to end flour crisis in KP

LONDON: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday ordered an inquiry into the flour crisis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and directed urgent steps to end the crisis.

The prime minister from London contacted his advisor and President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) KP Engineer Amir Muqam and spoke to him on the issue relating to unavailability of flour in the province. He said KP was an important part of the country like other provinces and stressed resolving the problems of the people on priority.