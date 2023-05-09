Two gang-rape suspects arrested

LAHORE:The joint efforts of Lahore Police and Punjab Safe Cities Authority have led to the successful arrest of two accused in a gang rape case through snap checking and PSCA camera monitoring.

The heinous crime of gang-rape was committed against a 14-year-old girl in the Mustafa Town area. The accused have been identified as Shah Waram and Yaqoob Ropoosh, who had been evading the police by changing their guise.

However, the use of Safe Cities cameras and modern technology by Bhatti Gate police station led to their arrest. SP Amara Shirazi said, “The presence of 60 dolphin squads patrolling the city throughout the night is a reassuring measure to ensure the safety and security of citizens. Checkpoints have been set up at different places in the city to suppress criminals.

Two die in accidents

Two people, including a woman died in different road accidents here on Monday. Two people including a youth and a woman died and a youth was injured in a road accident in Shahdara. Victim, 55-year-old Bushra Bibi, was going on a bike when near Wanda Bridge the bike fell as a result Bushra fell down and received injuries and died. The other incident was reported near Saggian Bridge where the victim identified as Hasnain Ahmad was riding a bike when near Saggian Bridge his bike collided with a tractor-trolley. The victim fell down, received injuries and died.

Woman injured

A woman was injured in a fire incident in a house in Iqbal Town. The victim was in her kitchen near Neelum Block when a fire broke out. As a result, she sustained burns. In another incident reported near Saggian, a transformer of a factory caught a fire.