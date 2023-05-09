Australia thrash Pakistan 3-0

ISLAMABAD: Australia inflicted a 3-0 defeat on Pakistan on the opening day of the Junior Davis Cup Under-16 (Asia/Oceania) event in Shymkent (Kazakhstan). Hamza Roman fought brilliantly before losing 6-7, 0-6 against Mcfadzean Lachlan. Mirza Nadir Reza was no match to Jake Dembo losing 1-6, 1-6 with Hahn Jonas and Mcfadzean getting the better of Hamza Roman and Abubakar Talha 6-3, 6-3 to give Australia a 3-0 win.