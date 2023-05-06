Sessions judge inspects Lakki jail

LAKKI MARWAT: Following the directives of the Peshawar High Court chief justice, District and Sessions Judge Ejaz Khursheed visited the district jail on Thursday.

He was accompanied by the ADJ Amer Ali Shah, Deputy Commissioner Abdul Hadi, and Medical Superintendent District Headquarters Hospital Dr Akbar Zaman.The Jail Superintendent, Abdul Nasir, took the officials to every nook and corner of the jail where the judicial officers inspected the barracks and spoke to the prisoners.

Peshawar Electric Supply Company Executive Engineer Muhammad Ilyas was also called to the jail where the judicial officers expressed dismay over the hours long power outages in the jail, saying that all the prisons across the province were exempted from load-shedding.

The XEN assured that he would make arrangements for uninterrupted power supply to the jail.Dr Akbar Zaman said that he would depute a medical officer to visit the jail for prisoners’ checkup.

On the occasion, Tehsil Municipal Administration’s sanitation inspector Fatehullah said that the employees would visit the jail on each weekend for spraying.Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Musarrat Hilali had a surprise visit to the district Jail Lakki Marwat on Tuesday where she had noticed certain loopholes and directed the district and sessions judge Lakki to have a visit to the jail himself.It was really surprising to note that the CJ’s visit was so secret that the district administration and media did not come to know about that.