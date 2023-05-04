This refers to the article ‘Is American power waning?’ (May 3) by Maheen Shafeeq. The writer impressively explains how the US and its allies are taking certain economic, diplomatic and defence measures in the Indo-Pacific region to ensure that the US stays in the limelight.

US presence in this region is a threat to not only China but also the entire world as such aggression usually brings countries to the brink of war. All such steps are being taken by the US to counter China in the region. A powerful state like China cannot bear to see its rival country close to its home. America’s instigating attitude may take both the countries to the path of war one day. How can a powerful state [China] have good ties with a country whose only aim is to counter China, which is economically growing? The US should find a peaceful way to strengthen its economic growth and must refrain from strengthening its military alliance in the region. This will be better for the entire region as the world cannot afford more wars.

Zakeer Zakreeya

Awaran