Traffic police distribute lunch boxes

PESHAWAR: The city traffic police distributed lunch boxes and mineral water bottles among the labourers in different parts of the provincial capital in connection with May Day.

A press release said Chief Traffic Officer Qamar Hayat Khan paid tributes to the labourers for their services to the country.The officers distributed mineral water bottles and lunch boxes among the labourers in different areas and praised them for their hard work. Meanwhile, the Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union demanded due rights for the employees across the country and KP in a function held on May Day.

The acting president of the union, Naseerullah, secretary Noorul Amin Haiderzai, Yasir Kamran, Tariq Khan, Shafi Ullah, Gohar Ali and others asked the government to restore the old status of Wapda and disband the power companies.They demanded the provision of the due rights as well as protection to the workers across KP.