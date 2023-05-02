Indian man ties the knot with Pakistani girl in Sukkur

SUKKUR: An Indian national and a Pakistani girl, who met on social media and fell in love, got married in Sukkur.

Mahendar Kumar, a resident of Bombay, India, came to Sukkur along with his family to get married with Sanjugata Kumari. The marriage ceremony of Mahendra and Sanjugata was held at a local hall in Sukkur, which was attended by couple’s relatives and people from the Hindu community.

Sanjugata Kumari along with her husband will leave for India in a few days after completion of legal formalities. Parents of the bride told that the couple developed friendship on social media and decided to get married. Later, the families contacted each other via WhatsApp and finalized the wedding rituals.

Aishwar Lal Makeja, Mukhi Hindu Panjaat Sukkur, who attended the wedding function, said love has no borders and wished the couple to lead a happy life.