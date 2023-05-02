Indian man ties the knot with Pakistani girl in Sukkur

SUKKUR: An Indian national and a Pakistani girl, who met on social media and fell in love, got married in Sukkur.
Mahendar Kumar, a resident of Bombay, India, came to Sukkur along with his family to get married with Sanjugata Kumari. The marriage ceremony of Mahendra and Sanjugata was held at a local hall in Sukkur, which was attended by couple’s relatives and people from the Hindu community.
Sanjugata Kumari along with her husband will leave for India in a few days after completion of legal formalities. Parents of the bride told that the couple developed friendship on social media and decided to get married. Later, the families contacted each other via WhatsApp and finalized the wedding rituals.
Aishwar Lal Makeja, Mukhi Hindu Panjaat Sukkur, who attended the wedding function, said love has no borders and wished the couple to lead a happy life.
PESHAWAR: A number of functions and rallies were held on Monday in the provincial capital and elsewhere in Khyber...
Islamabad: According to the database of Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies , an increase was...
LALAMUSA: Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Chaudhry Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that...
HARIPUR: The residents of two urban localities of Noor Colony on Monday staged a protest against the Tehsil Municipal...
DUBAI: The 30th edition of the Arabian Travel Market 2023 has kicked off with more than 150 countries, including...
MANSEHRA: The Balakot Police on Monday arrested a man on the charges of sexually arresting a minor girl.“We have...