Farmhouse watchman ‘accidentally’ gunned down

The body of a watchman, who had been shot dead, was recovered from a farmhouse in the Memon Goth area on Sunday. The body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), where he was identified as 19-year-old Zubair, son of Yasin Jokhio, according to SHO Akram Arain.

The officer said that the two other watchmen who worked with the deceased at the farmhouse had been trying to make the incident look like a robbery gone wrong. However, added the SHO, when the police started the investigation in a traditional manner, one of the suspects, namely Anas, revealed the truth, saying that Zubair had been accidentally killed while the suspect was firing his gun.

Following the incident, the suspects gave false information to Madadgar 15 that robbers had killed the watchman on resisting an attempted robbery at the farmhouse, said the officer. Anas’s accomplice Rahim has also been arrested, while Zubair’s body has been handed over to the heirs.

Separately, 27-year-old Ashraf, son of Deedar Ali, was injured in a dispute near the Bagh-e-Korangi area. He was taken to the JPMC. Meanwhile, 27-year-old Shabbir, son of Ali, was injured in a firing incident near the Haji Abdul Ghafoor village in the Old Golimar area. He was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.