UK army veterans laud Quetta’s Command and Staff College

A person receiving an award during a ceremony organised by Quetta Association at Pakistan High Commission London. — Photo by author

LONDON: Several decorated British military officers have appreciated the professionalism and versatility of Pakistan Army, calling it one of the best and most disciplined military organisations in the world.

Around sixty senior British military who studied and served at Pakistan Army’s elite Command and Staff College in the last 50 years shared their views after attending a luncheon in their honour hosted by the Pakistan High Commission.

The group is called Quetta Association veterans, comprising British as well as Pakistani Army veterans who are graduates of the college at Quetta. The event was organized to cherish the indelible imprints of their stay at Quetta.

Notable British military officers who attended the event included Lieutenant General Sir Alistar Irwin (1980 graduate), Lieutenant General Anthony Palmer (1981 graduate), Brigadier Nick Thompson (1971 graduate), Colonel Chris Copeland (1976 graduate), Colonel Gavin Peebles (1975 graduate) and Major General Seumus Kerr (1985 graduate). They were accompanied by their wives who also remained active in reminiscing the good old memories of the past.

The event was conducted by Colonel Taimur Rahat, Army and Air Adviser at Pakistan High Commission London. He spoke at length on the achievements of the Staff College and informed that the college has been imparting training since 1905. He paid glowing tributes to the faculty of the college.

It was interesting to note that till 1954 the college was commanded by British commandants. Since then, the college has been commanded by 32 different Pakistani major generals who contributed significantly in crafting academic curricula to include the role of artificial intelligence, cyber warfare, hybrid warfare and algorithmic warfare in future wars.

Colonel Taimur Rahat mentioned that all victorious generals of the British Army during WW 2 were also graduates of Quetta including Field Marshal Montgomery (Operation Market Garden, Normandy, Battle of Bulge, Sicily and Al Alamin fame) who was at Quetta in 1934.

The British military officers recalled their time in Quetta Staff College with great joy. They termed it to be the most enjoyable tenure of their military careers. They recalled the seasonal fruits, dry fruits, streams, orchards and alluring sights of Quetta with vivid details.

They remembered the intensity of academics and the gregarious outings with their Pakistani comrades. Some even recalled the Tambola evenings and Meena Bazar. Wives of some British officers recalled the beautiful hand embroidered Quetta Shawls and activities of the Al Nisa Club. They recalled the various excursions that the college organized for them.

Commenting about the professionalism of Pakistan armed forces, the British military officers said there was no comparison to Pakistan military’s professional finesse and expertise. They said the Pakistan army was battle-hardened and known for its ability to defend the country as well as providing vital help to the partner countries. They recognized the probity, candour and integrity of the Pakistani Army officers and recalled their generosity. The British officers termed Pakistan Army to be a versatile army and some even called it a very over-burdened army which delivers utmost despite all odds.

High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan thanked the Quetta Association veterans and British officers for their service and contributions to Pakistan-UK relations.

Chairman of the Quetta Association, Major General John Suemas Kerr also thanked the Pakistan High Commission for its traditional hospitality. He also shared his insights on the work of the association and its contribution on promoting bilateral relations between Pakistan and the UK.

Defence and Naval Adviser Commodore Muhammad Zeeshan Nabi spoke about Pakistan-UK defense relations and highlighted the various steps being taken by Defence Wing Pakistan High Commission to promote goodwill amongst the two countries.

The British officers proudly flashed their antique finished coat pins especially sent by Command and Staff College Quetta for the occasion. British Ladies were given traditional Baluchi Shawls for which they expressed profound gratitude.

Nestled in the beautiful vale of Quetta, Command and Staff College has imparted essential command and staff training to almost 25,000 officers in the preceding 118 years of its existence. The early set of officers termed Quetta as Little London due to the resemblance of its double storied architecture with London. Considered to be the pinnacle of any Army Officer’s professional career, the Staff Course marks the most significant milestone and learning year of any officer.

Staff College has provided training to Pakistani four-star Generals, 9 of them rose to be the post of the COAS, including General Asim Munir. In June 1948, Staff College Quetta was visited by Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah thus making it perhaps the last military establishment to be visited by the visionary leader. The late Queen Elizabeth and Duke of Edinburgh Prince Phillip visited the College in 1961.