2 killed, 13 injured in road accidents

HARIPUR: Two persons were killed while 13 others injured in different parts of the district during Eid days, police said here on Monday.

Police said the Mufti Hamid Khan 25, a resident of Churwai village in Amazai area was on the way to a grocery shop when a heavy wooden log presumably cut by lumberjacks fell on him injuring him critically. He was shifted to hospital but succumbed to head injuries.

In the limits of Makhniyal police station Haseeb Abbasi and Azhar Abbasi were shot and injured by their rivals allegedly. They were shifted to Khanpur Civil Hospital but Haseeb Abbasi was pronounced dead while the second injured was admitted for treatment.

The motive behind the armed attack, according to police, was an old family feud.According to hospital and police sources, during the Eid holidays there were over six road accidents reported from across the district and at least 12 people were injured.